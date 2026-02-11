Municipalities are ignoring recommendations, says Ipid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thuso Keefelakae, director of investigation and provincial co-ordinator at Ipid, and currently acting national head of investigations.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid’s) acting head of investigations has told the Madlanga commission about his concerns regarding municipalities’ inconsistencies when implementing recommendations on police conduct.

On Wednesday, Thuso Keefelakae, from the police watchdog, told the commission they had noted elements of political interference in municipalities when they had to implement Ipid’s recommendations.

“In terms of the South African Police Service (SAPS), we do not have challenges [in terms of their recommendations being implemented],” he said.

“I have a concern that these terms of reference [between municipalities and Ipid] and the application [of them] seem to choose where to apply. All that I am saying is that in terms of other members, we see action being taken, but it is surprising that it seems like there are those who are immune and also some political interference,” Keefelakae said.

He also said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had made a proclamation which, among other things, will see municipal managers being held accountable for failing to implement Ipid’s recommendations.

Keefelakae is testifying on Ipid’s investigation of suspended Ekurhuleni police chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

In 2023, Ipid found prima facie evidence of fraud and corruption against Mkhwanazi for fitting blue lights on a fleet of vehicles belonging to alleged criminal mastermind Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

