O’Sullivan returns to wrap up testimony

Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan is back in the hot seat before Parliament’s ad hoc committee to conclude his testimony and respond to questions from MPs.

On Tuesday, O’Sullivan threatened to withdraw his co-operation, questioning whether he was before the committee to give evidence or to be interrogated.

“Chairman, am I to understand that instead of coming here to give evidence, I have come here to be interrogated on allegations made against me by criminals? Is that why I am here? Because if that is why I am here, I am going to withdraw my co-operation.

“I am not going to assist in a kangaroo court. I am here to give evidence about the corruption in the criminal justice system which has resulted in the mess that we have in the criminal justice system today.”

His remarks came after MPs said O’Sullivan would have to answer to allegations made against him, adding that they would need enough time to ask the questions.

O’Sullivan told the committee that multiple people, who he said belonged in prison, peddled lies about him infiltrating the police and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

He said it was essential that the full story be told.

“I didn’t come here just to defend myself against the allegations of these criminals,” he said.

However, EFF leader Julius Malema said the committee had been running smoothly and that O’Sullivan should respect its processes.

On Wednesday, committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane said the way proceedings were adjourned the previous day “did not give South Africans comfort”.

“There were question marks, there were worries. We are here, all of us today, and let’s show the people of South Africa that we are a winning nation,” Lekganyane said.

