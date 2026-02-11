Prosecution decisions on Julius Mkhwanazi, Mbhense case ‘imminent’, says Ipid head

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The head of the police watchdog has told the Madlanga commission that the decision on whether to prosecute Julius Mkhwanazi is imminent.

Thuso Keefelakae, acting head of investigations at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said they have closed all the gaps the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had advised them on.

“The decision has not been made, but the decision will be made, and it is quite imminent because everything that needed to be collected has been collected. Anytime is tea time,” Keefelakae told the commission.

He said the delay was caused by sourcing information that would strengthen the criminal case.

Mkhwanazi is accused of fitting blue lights to a fleet of vehicles belonging to alleged cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s security company, CAT VIP security.

Ipid found that there is prima facie evidence of fraud and corruption committed by Mkhwanazi and referred the matter to the NPA for criminal investigation and to the city for disciplinary process.

“EMPD did not have the appetite to implement the recommendations against Brig Mkhwanazi. I was also disappointed to see a letter that sought to exonerate Mkhwanazi without being subjected to [an] ill disciplinary process,” said Keefelakae.

He added that the NPA is also likely to make a decision on the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense, who died four years ago during police torture.

He told the commission that the matter is with the National Director of Public Prosecutions and that the decision is most probably to be taken before the end of the month.

“Further details will be provided by the investigator during the course of this week before the commission.

“There was a missing link somewhere that necessitated that we find ways to make sure there is compliance because it gave the case some strength, but the investigator will articulate more,” he said.

Mbhense was allegedly tortured to death by EMPD officials and police during police interrogation in April 2022.

His body was found the next day at Duduza Dam in Nigel, with his car keys and driving licence in his pocket.

Four out of the 12 people who are allegedly linked to Mbhense’s killing have passed on.

Const Raymond Mzwakhe Khoza, 36, was gunned down in October 2023 at his home in Tsakane after responding to a neighbour’s call for help at night, while police informant Jaco Hanekom was shot dead at a filling station in March 2023.

The third individual was Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe, known as Witness D at the Madlanga commission, who implicated Wiandre Pretorius in Mbhense’s death. Van der Merwe was murdered in December, and police have since revealed that Pretorius was a person of interest in that killing too.

Pretorius died by suicide at the weekend, a few days after his vehicle was shot at 16 times during an apparent failed hit.

Sowetan