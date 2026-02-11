The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Liah Nyathi fetches water in Emmarentia as the outage continues in the area.

Power and water outages bruise Joburg businesses with mounting losses

FEBRUARY 10 2026 A man fetch water from the water tank in Emmarentia during water crises in the area . PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Days without a reliable water supply, a reliance on tankers for the precious liquid, hundreds of rand spent on petrol and diesel for generators, and mounting business losses have become part of daily life for some Johannesburg residents.

DJ Sbu denies claims of R100m municipal grant benefits

DJ Sbu (Supplied)

DJ Sbu says allegations arising from Madlanga commission that he and Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza benefited from R100m in municipal grants are false, defamatory, and without any factual basis.

WATCH | Motor regulatory body probes Astron, Engen over petrol attendants’ ‘extra duties’

FEBRUARY 04 2025 Engen garage , Soweto,were their petrol atendettendent are force to do garden without extra-monthly payment. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The Motor Industry Bargaining Council (Mibco) is set to visit and inspect Engen service garage in Zone 5 in Diepkloof and the Astron garage in Turffontein, south of Joburg, after Sowetan made them aware of extra duties that petrol attendants are made to do.

