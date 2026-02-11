Three task teams later but Joburg water crisis is worsening

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi address the media and audience at the Innovation Building Technologies (IBT) Summit held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg earlier in February.

There have been at least three governmental interventions initiated in Johannesburg since 2023 to deal with water supply problems, but the crisis is showing no signs of abating.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi announced the latest such initiative, named the Intergovernmental Water War Room, in Midrand on Tuesday.

Lesufi said it has been established to address the province’s deepening water supply problems.

“Its purpose is to strengthen co-ordination, enable real-time system monitoring, improve joint decision-making, and provide a single source of verified information on the state of the provincial water system,” read a statement from his office.

The announcement came amid widespread protests in the city over water interruptions that left many areas in the city with dry taps.

The war room is operating in collaboration with water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina. It co-ordinates efforts between Rand Water, municipalities, and stakeholders to stabilise supply, manage demand, and monitor system performance.

In March 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa established a Presidential Water Task Team to address the systemic collapse of water services in major metros, most notably Johannesburg and eThekwini.

Chaired by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, the team was created to elevate water security to a matter of national priority, mirroring the “war room” approach used to manage the electricity crisis.

It followed months of “water shifting” and dry taps in Gauteng.

Sowetan