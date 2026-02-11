WATCH | Five things to know as O’Sullivan gets grilled at parliament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paul O'Sullivan testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan made his second appearance before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday, where he fielded tough questions from MPs.

Among the issues raised were whether he had received cash from crime intelligence’s secret slush fund and whether he was a “habitual liar”. Allegations that he had “captured” the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) were also put to him.

Here are five things you need to know:

O’Sullivan denied that he had captured Ipid and said he had no relationship now with the watchdog’s former boss, Robert McBride, adding that he dealt with him only when he was still with Ipid.

O’Sullivan said he spent more than R500,000 on additional security arrangements for a witness who feared for his or her life in connection with former top cop Jackie Selebi’s case. He said he was repaid R100,000 by the Scorpions.

He told MPs that his submission to parliament includes more than 1,000 pages of evidence.

O’Sullivan accused KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of remaining “totally silent” about rampant criminal activity in the political killings task team (PKTT) during his press briefing on July 6.

He said he was anonymously supplied with copies of four sworn statements by police officers regarding the PKTT’s investigation at Fort Hare. According to O’Sullivan, PKTT members, including their leader Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, received gratification (bribes).

