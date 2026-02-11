News

WATCH | Singer Shebeshxt’s drug charges delayed over docket errors

Sontaga Letshelele

Sontaga Letshelele

Freelance journalist

Lekompo artist Shebeshxt. (Sontaga Letshelele)

Popular lekompo singer Shebeshxt was expected to appear in court on Wednesday to face allegations he was found in possession of drugs and a cellphone while in the Polokwane police station holding cells where he is being held for alleged attempted murder. However, the case was delayed.

This after the matter was not put on the roll due to missing information and the docket being returned to police.

The popular singer, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, has been held at the Polokwane police station holding cells after his arrest in November. He is accused of shooting a fan who was greeting him.

Speaking to Sowetan outside the Polokwane magistrate’s court where Shebeshxt was expected to appear, his lawyer Lot Ramusi said his client has not been found in possession of drugs and the charges against him are legally unfounded.

“I was called and told police were intending to add charges which are legally unfounded. I can confirm there were no drugs in my client’s possession. That is a lie.

“On making thorough representations, it was found the charges cannot stand and the matter was not enrolled,” said Ramusi.

Limpopo police said they had arrested two awaiting-trial prisoners for possession of drugs and other contraband in the police cells.

“They are aged 28 and 30. The circumstances under which the items were smuggled into the cells will also form part of the investigation.

“Unfortunately, the suspects’ identities cannot be disclosed until their court appearance on Wednesday,” read the statement.

The National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo confirmed the docket has been sent back for further investigation.

Spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said: “The docket has been received at the Polokwane magistrate’s court by the senior public prosecutor. However, the matter has not been enrolled because there are things police need to complete.

“We are hoping by February 18 they will finalise what they have been instructed to do. The allegations are related to Lehlogonolo Chauke.

“At this stage we won’t be able to disclose what he is going to be charged with because we haven’t got a docket,” said Malabi.

Previously, the investigating officer in his attempted murder case told the court Shebeshxt had revealed he is addicted to crystal meth.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

DERRICK MSIBI | Standard Bank Africa urged to act fast as global capital is reshuffled

2

Feast for army top brass, famine for troops

3

Gauteng health MEC backs ‘best HOD’ despite SIU findings

4

WATCH | Motor regulatory body probes Astron, Engen over petrol attendants’ ‘extra duties’

5

WATCH | Ten things you need to know about Paul O’Sullivan’s first day at the ad hoc committee