ANC calls on South Africans to show resilience ahead of Ramaphosa’s Sona

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa lights candles for victims of GBVF during the National General Council held at Birchwood Conference Centre in Johannesburg in December 2025.

The ANC has called on South Africans to “join hands” and show resilience before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona), saying the moment is one of recovery, renewal and shared responsibility.

Hours before the president addresses the nation, the party in government described the address as taking place “at a defining moment in the life of our democracy”, 32 years after the advent of democratic rule.

While highlighting signs of economic stabilisation, including improved performance at state-owned enterprises, moderated inflation and the country’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list, the ANC’s tone signalled limited room for bold new interventions.

“We call upon all South Africans to join hands in this national effort, to harness our creativity, resilience, and shared purpose in shaping a future defined by dignity, opportunity and inclusive prosperity for all,” the party said in a statement.

The party pointed to what it described as measurable progress: Eskom’s operational stability, SAA returning to profitability, a rebound in tourism with 10.48-million arrivals, and inflation at 3.6% in December 2025.

It also cited a strengthening rand and reforms within Sassa and Nsfas aimed at improving governance and service delivery.

However, the ANC acknowledged persistent challenges that continue to affect communities, including the water crisis, weak local government capacity, poverty, unemployment, crime and porous borders. It also flagged the need for decisive action to contain foot-and-mouth disease in the agricultural sector.

The party linked tonight’s speech to commitments made in the ANC’s January 8 statement and outcomes of recent Cabinet and party strategy sessions.

The ANC also pointed to a shifting global landscape, referencing evolving trade arrangements such as Agoa, renewed multilateralism and South Africa’s hosting of the G20 Summit.

It reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening relations with key global partners, including the EU, China, the US, Russia and countries across the African continent.

