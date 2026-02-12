DNA evidence ‘ties officials to Mbhense crime scene’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nomsa Masuku, the lead investigator in the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense.

Nomsa Masuku, the lead investigator in the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense, has concluded her testimony before the Madlanga commission.

Masuku, from the Independent Police Investigations Directorate (Ipid), told the commission that some DNA samples collected from Ekurhuleni metro police officers and SAPS officials implicated in the murder of Mbhense were positively linked to the DNA samples found at Mbhense’s crime scene.

This is what you need to know about Masuku’s testimony:

While investigating Ekurhuleni metro police officials, her car was shot at. Her son, who was with her at the time, was badly injured and left wheelchair-bound. He is only starting to attempt to walk now.

Then in December 2024, her car was shot at while she was driving with her family while investigating the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense.

Masuku told the commission that in December 2022, a senior prosecutor at Nigel magistrate’s court refused to enroll the matter of Mbhense’s murder after she was told that she could not depend on a statement from Witness D, who had also implicated himself in the case.

Vehicle tracking records, DNA samples and Witness D’s statement were part of evidence used to implicate Ekurhuleni metro police and SAPS officers in the murder of Mbhense

Suspended Ekurhuleni police chief Julius Mkhwanazi has submitted his warning statement to Ipid and is referred to as a suspect in the April 2022 murder of Mbhense.

Masuku told the Madlanga commission she is confident she will secure a conviction when the Mbhense matter goes to court.

Sowetan