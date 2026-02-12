News

Judge president Mbenenge back on special leave pending sanction call

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge faces sexual harassment allegations.
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

The office of the chief justice says Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge is back on special leave.

He had spent two years on special leave during an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment against him but returned to work recently. This was after a tribunal last month found him not guilty of gross misconduct or sexual harassment. However, he did commit misconduct by engaging in a flirtatious WhatsApp relationship with a junior court official during working hours and at the workplace, the ruling stated.

On Wednesday, the office of the chief justice said he would be on special leave until the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) “concluded its consideration of the report of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal and has formally communicated its decision”.

The JSC is scheduled to meet on March 5.

