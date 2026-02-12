Opposition parties demand delivery, not rhetoric, ahead of Sona

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ActionSA characterised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure as one of recurring promises and limited execution, warning Sona risks becoming another restatement of reform without delivery capacity.

The 2025 state of the nation address (Sona) set out an ambitious reform agenda: lift growth above 3%, stabilise the energy system, drive R940bn in infrastructure investment over three years, accelerate logistics reform under Operation Vulindlela, roll out digital identity systems, expand employment programmes and stabilise municipal utilities.

A year later, energy reliability has improved and South Africa has exited the FATF grey list. Growth, however, remains between 1% and 1.4%. Unemployment is above 31%.

Against that backdrop, parties that are not part of the government of national unity (GNU) argue that credibility, not ambition, is the central test of Sona 2026.

Business Day spoke to opposition parties outside the GNU to assess what concrete commitments they expect for Sona.

The EFF rejected any discussion of a “shift” without a formal accounting of past commitments. It argued Sona has repeatedly functioned as a reset mechanism, introducing new priorities without resolving old ones. Before further reform language is introduced, the party wants a measurable progress report on unemployment, infrastructure revitalisation and industrial policy, including evidence that Operation Vulindlela has altered growth patterns or ownership structures.

A year later, energy reliability has improved and South Africa has exited the FATF grey list. Growth, however, remains between 1% and 1.4%. Unemployment is above 31%.

Cick here to read more.

Business Day