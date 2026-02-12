Sona 2026 LIVE UPDATES | Will water, electricity and joblessness feature in Ramaphosa’s speech?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A lot is riding on what socio-economic themes President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2026 Sona speech will outline on Thursday. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

February 12 2026, 09:28

Sona road closures snarl Cape Town CBD traffic

It is the early morning of the state of the nation address (Sona) and vehicles are already streaming into Cape Town’s CBD, with many motorists attempting to beat congestion as widespread road closures take effect.

According to the city’s traffic service, some closures began on February 7 and will remain in place until February 28 to accommodate parliamentary sittings and related security arrangements.

February 12 2026, 08:20

Opposition parties demand delivery, not rhetoric, ahead of Sona

The 2025 state of the nation address (Sona) set out an ambitious reform agenda: lift growth above 3%, stabilise the energy system, drive R940bn in infrastructure investment over three years, accelerate logistics reform under Operation Vulindlela, roll out digital identity systems, expand employment programmes and stabilise municipal utilities.

A year later, energy reliability has improved and South Africa has exited the FATF grey list. Growth, however, remains between 1% and 1.4%. Unemployment is above 31%.

February 12 2026, 08:16

Charged up and overcharged: energy guzzlers hope for relief ahead of Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) must acknowledge the pressure of electricity prices on miners and commit to finding solutions, says Tebello Chabana, senior executive of public affairs and transformation at Minerals Council South Africa.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on Wednesday morning on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, Chabana said he hopes the president will acknowledge that heavy energy users are facing tough times and commit to finding solutions to ease their energy price pressures.

February 11 2026, 22:00pm

What socio-economic themes will President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech outline?

WATCH | Unemployment, lack of water and electricity, and crime top list of what residents who spoke to Sowetan want President Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/vRWj6GuWho — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) February 11, 2026

February 11 2026, 9.30pm

This year’s Sona will cost taxpayers ‘only’ R7m

Parliament confirmed on Wednesday that Thursday’s state of the nation address (Sona) will cost taxpayers just over R7m. Secretary to parliament Xolile George said this is significantly lower than the cost of last year’s event.

George was speaking at a media briefing alongside National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces chair Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, who announced parliament’s readiness to host the event.

February 11 2026, 6pm

Sona 2025’s policing bill alone was R1.26m, says Firoz Cachalia

The policing bill for the 2025 state of the nation address (Sona) amounted to just more than R1.25m, a disclosure made by interim police minister Firoz Cachalia in a written reply to a parliamentary question from Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana.

The amount is in addition to the R6m allocated by parliament to host the address in 2025.

February 11 2026, 4.30pm

POLL | Should the water crisis dominate this year’s Sona?

On Wednesday residents in Parktown West headed to Jan Smuts Avenue to protest after enduring 20 days without water, with some households forced to spend up to R16,000 to fill water tanks.

The protest comes as frustration grows across parts of Johannesburg over ongoing water supply disruptions and the associated costly, unplanned expenses.

February 11, 2026, 2pm

Dome marquee in Cape Town ready for next week’s Sona debate

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza said parliament and the department of public works had no choice but to spend around R25m to revamp the Nieuwmeester Dome after it was ravaged by Cape storms.

This is on top of the R30m spent on erecting the dome in 2024 to house sittings of the legislature after a fire gutted the parliamentary precinct in 2022.

February 11 2026, 1.30pm

Cosatu calls for bold action ahead of Sona

Cosatu says it has “high expectations” for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of nation address (Sona), calling on government to act decisively on unemployment, economic growth, crime and failing public services.

The trade union federation said the Sona, to be delivered in parliament on February 12, must respond to “cries and hopes of the working class and society in general”.

