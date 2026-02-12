The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Petunia Macingwane is accused of scamming homebuyers of their hard earned money.

Woman accused of property scam

Tshegofatso Namane, one of Petunia Macingwane's alleged victims says she paid R250,000 into Macingwane's bank account for a property in Protea Glen, Soweto only to see the place being advertised by another agent. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

A woman, who has been posing as a conveyancer, is being investigated for allegedly defrauding multiple people who believed they were legitimately buying property through her.

Click here to read more. (Please highlight click here and insert link to live story)

WATCH | Paul O’Sullivan disputes accusation about R100,000 payment

Paul O'Sullivan appeared before the parliamentary ad hoc committee for the second day where he was grilled about monies he received from the then-Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), known as the Scorpions fund, in 2006. Brenton Geach (Brenton Geach)

Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan has denied receiving R100,000 from the crime intelligence slush fund, saying the money came from the then-Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), known as the Scorpions fund, in 2006.

Click here to read more.

NPA set to decide on Mkhwanazi blue lights fraud case

Suspended deputy chief of the City of the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department Bragadier Julius Mkhwanazi. Freddy Mavunda (Freddy Mavunda)

The head of the police watchdog has told the Madlanga commission that a decision on whether to prosecute Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi for alleged fraud and corruption is imminent, after Ipid closed gaps identified by the NPA.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan