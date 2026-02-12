The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Woman accused of property scam
A woman, who has been posing as a conveyancer, is being investigated for allegedly defrauding multiple people who believed they were legitimately buying property through her.
WATCH | Paul O’Sullivan disputes accusation about R100,000 payment
Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan has denied receiving R100,000 from the crime intelligence slush fund, saying the money came from the then-Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), known as the Scorpions fund, in 2006.
NPA set to decide on Mkhwanazi blue lights fraud case
The head of the police watchdog has told the Madlanga commission that a decision on whether to prosecute Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi for alleged fraud and corruption is imminent, after Ipid closed gaps identified by the NPA.
