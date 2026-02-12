This year’s Sona will cost taxpayers ‘only’ R7m

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Cape Town City Hall will again be the location for President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona address on Thursday. File photo.

Parliament confirmed on Wednesday that Thursday’s state of the nation address (Sona) will cost taxpayers just over R7m. But secretary to parliament Xolile George said this is significantly lower than the cost of last year’s event.

George was speaking at a media briefing alongside National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza and the National Council of Provinces chair Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, who announced parliament’s readiness to host the event.

“The budget for this year is R7,025,000 and is largely driven by the cost of hiring equipment that covers all broadcasting and related ICT infrastructure to ensure it is fit for purpose,” said George.

He stressed that the venue itself is not the main expense. “The city hall itself is not costing us a significant amount. We pay a relatively small fee to the city. The major expenses relate to broadcasting equipment and associated services,” he said.

George revealed that parliament had budgeted R15.5m for last year’s Sona but ultimately spent R12.3m, with equipment costs alone exceeding R9m. “Equipment alone cost R9.1m last year. The significant difference this year is because in 2025, we hired the ICC where many of our guests were hosted,” he said.

To further reduce costs, George said, additional infrastructure expenses have been absorbed elsewhere.

The Sona remains the highest formal expression of executive accountability to parliament and, through parliament, to the people of South Africa — Thoko Didiza, National Assembly speaker

“This year we have erected a marquee in front of the city hall and that cost is being covered by the department of public works. That explains the reduced budget as we aim to significantly cut hosting costs,” he said.

Following the devastating fire on January 2 2022, in which the National Assembly and parts of the Old Assembly burnt down, parliament has been trying to find alternative venues for sittings, including the city hall.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the 2026 Sona on Thursday evening at Cape Town City Hall, with close to 500 MPs, representatives of local government and invited guests expected to attend. Former presidents, former presiding officers, members of the judiciary and traditional leaders are also expected to attend.

After the address, parliament will hold a two-day joint debate from February 17-18. Ramaphosa’s reply is scheduled to conclude this phase of the Sona programme on February 19. The debates and Ramaphosa’s response will take place at the newly refurbished Nieuwmeester Dome, which was officially handed over on February 6 by the minister of public works and infrastructure after repairs

Didiza described the address as a key constitutional moment: “The Sona remains the highest formal expression of executive accountability to parliament and, through parliament, to the people of South Africa. It is convened as a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

“It is the moment when the president accounts to the nation on progress made, outlines priorities for the year ahead and presents the government’s programme of action.”

The commitments made during the address guide parliament’s oversight role, she added. “These commitments become the benchmark against which parliament measures executive performance through committee oversight, debates and legislative processes.”

