‘True leadership is grounded in humility’: ANC welcomes Lesufi’s apology

The ANC has welcomed the apology and clarification by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi over his comments about taking a bath at a hotel when he does not have water at home. The party said it had noted the discourse that arose from the remarks.

Lesufi issued an apology late on Wednesday evening for his controversial comments about booking into a hotel when he did not have water at home. Many people are battling water outages in many parts of the province.

The party’s national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu, said they appreciated the accountability demonstrated.

“The ANC welcomes the premier’s clarification and apology, which affirms that any interpretation suggesting that hardship differs based on social standing was never his intention.

“The ANC reiterates that access to water is a basic human right enshrined in the constitution and consistently upheld in ANC policy, including the 2024 elections manifesto,” Bhengu said.

She added that water shortages affect all residents, with the working class and poor often bearing the greatest burden.

“The movement remains committed to ensuring equitable, reliable and sustainable access to water infrastructure across Gauteng and the country. The ANC calls on all its public representatives and deployees to exercise disciplined, humble and people-centred communication, especially during times of crisis.

“Leaders must at all times reflect empathy, humility and accountability. Even in the most difficult challenges facing our communities, the character of the ANC must remain evident in its leadership,” she said.

Bhengu said the ANC remains fully committed to addressing water infrastructure challenges through co-ordinated government action “... while reminding all its leaders that true leadership is grounded in humility, responsibility and unwavering service to the people.”

Sowetan