WATCH | Five things you need to know about Joburg’s water woes

Koena Mashale

Residents picketing over water shortages in Emmarentia, Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (WATER SHORTAGE)

From pressure management being used to stretch supply, to a newly launched intergovernmental war room established to help deal with Joburg’s dry taps, and a new Brixton reservoir coming online soon.

These are some of the interventions being put in place as Joburg’s reservoirs continue to empty, resulting in residents going for weeks without water.

Here are five things you need to know about the water crisis right now and what officials are saying about the city’s water challenges.

@sowetan1981 Parts of Johannesburg have been hit by water outages, leading residents in some areas to protests demanding this precious basic need. Here are 5 things you need to know about the water outages. Reporter: @Koena Mashale Video edit by: @Sinazo Magaba Kos #wateroutage #southafrica #joburgtiktok #fyp #viraltiktok ♬ Breaking News, TV Shows, Report, Broadcast, Live, Serious, Business, World(1323125) - SAKUMAMATATA

