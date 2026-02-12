WATCH | Five things you need to know about Joburg’s water woes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From pressure management being used to stretch supply, to a newly launched intergovernmental war room established to help deal with Joburg’s dry taps, and a new Brixton reservoir coming online soon.

These are some of the interventions being put in place as Joburg’s reservoirs continue to empty, resulting in residents going for weeks without water.

Here are five things you need to know about the water crisis right now and what officials are saying about the city’s water challenges.

