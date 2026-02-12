WATCH | Mining communities demand accountability from Anglo American before its SA exit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People living in communities where Anglo American conducted mining operations for years marched to the company’s headquarters on Thursday, saying it must take responsibility for the destruction its operations caused before exiting SA.

Protesting at the company’s offices in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Thursday, they called for proper environmental rehabilitation, the fulfilment of outstanding social and labour plan commitments, and full transparency about the company’s financial and environmental liabilities.

Mining affected communities marching outside Anglo American offices in Rosebank . They area demanding the mining company take full accountability

including rehabilitation, outstanding social obligations, and transparency on liabilities before exiting the country.@Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/UNDhxJE2Np — Michelle Banda (@MimieShana) February 12, 2026

They said Anglo American must not leave behind damaged land, unrehabilitated mine sites and unresolved social obligations.

Sabelo Mnguni, leader of the mining-affected communities, said the protest followed resolutions taken at a recent Mining Affected Communities (MAC) Summit. He said community testimonies from Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the Free State, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal revealed ongoing environmental damage, job losses and unfulfilled promises.

“Mining rights are conditional. A company’s exit does not erase its obligations,” Mnguni said. “There can be no corporate exit without full rehabilitation, transparent accounting of liabilities and binding commitments to affected communities.”

Nicole Waterboer, representing the Dennilton community in the Northern Cape, said many residents were displaced by mining operations and left worse off.

“We were moved without proper relocation plans. We don’t have access to health care, clean water or reliable electricity. When we raise complaints, no one listens. Through this protest we want South Africa to see how marginalised mining communities are,” she said.

Itumeleng Mashilane, a youth representative from Khutsong south in Carletonville, Gauteng, said abandoned open shafts left by Anglo American have become hotspots for illegal mining and violent crime.

“Open cast mining has left dangerous holes in our community. Illegal miners use these sites and form gangs that terrorise residents. Before Anglo American leaves, it must rehabilitate what it has damaged,” he said.

On Sunday two illegal miners were shot dead during a gun battle with police at Blyvooruitzicht gold mine in Carletonville. Four others were arrested.

Police recovered one AK47 rifle, two 9mm pistols and ammunition.