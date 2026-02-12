WATCH | Stop politicising service delivery issues: Mahlobo and Lesufi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi say “people who take advantage of community protests are political opportunists” who don’t want to help solve the issue.

The two officials conveyed this message on Wednesday in Emmarentia during a media briefing over persistent water in many parts of Johannesburg. Earlier in the day, they were met with frustration and pushback when they tried to engage with the community.

Addressing the media on water challenges in the city, Mahlobo said the upcoming elections have created an opportunity for certain parties to campaign. This comes as among the crowd of protestors in the area was DA Joburg mayoral candidate mayor Helen Zille.

“There are citizens who are genuinely concerned that they have not been having water, but there are also political opportunists. We know it’s a mass season around the question of elections,” said Mahlobo.

However, when they tried to engage with the community, they were met with insults, he said.

“We tried to engage with the minister [of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina]. We couldn’t succeed. Comrade mayor [Dada Morero of the City of Johannesburg] tried to speak to some of them. Some were throwing in insults. When it comes to the premium of the job, our task is to restore [services].”

Lesufi echoed Mahlobo’s sentiments, saying politics should not be involved in trying to resolve the issue of water.

“It’s very unfortunate for people to say that for us to resolve the issue of water, we need to bring in politics. We are coming here because the councillor who needs to brief the community is not attending the meetings.

“In some instances, they [councillors] are not even cooperating with us, purely because this is the leverage for them to get the mileage that they need, and we don’t know what to do,” he said.

They do not want to enter the blame game, Lesufi added.

“We came here because someone who has to convey the message didn’t do so ... But we also don’t want to enter the blame game. That is why the independence of community activists who are coming to resolve the issue with us [is important].

“After we explained the way we had explained, they indicated they now understand where the problem is.”

