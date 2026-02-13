Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane at Cape Town's City Hall where the 2026 SONA took place on Thursday night. Picture: Instagram

The City Makoti plans intimate Valentine’s Day with husband Sihle Dambuza

Anika Dambuza speaks about life in the kitchen (SUPPLIED)

The City Makoti, real name Anika Dambuza, has gone from being a viral social media sensation to heating up the small screen in the reality TV show The Real City Makoti. Sowetan caught up with the mother of one to find out about her romantic Valentine’s Day plans with her husband, Siphesihle, this weekend.

Nompumelelo Nkosi and Ayanda Chiya on their Valentine’s Day weekend of love

Newlywed Nompumelelo Nkosi and Ayanda Chiya. (Lindt Photography)

The honeymoon phase continues for social media sensation Nompumelelo Nkosi and partner Ayanda Chiya, who got married last year. The newlyweds give Sowetan a sneak peek into their Valentine’s Day plans for this weekend of love.

IN PICS | Meme-worthy gags, power dressing and beaded pearls dominate Sona fashion

Bernice Swarts. (GCIS)

The biggest style trends on this year’s Sona red carpet included beaded pearls, sci-fi-inspired memes, bridal whites, power dressing and fashion activism.

Local designers Siphosihle Masango, Mzukisi Mbane, Ryan Keys and Ole Ledimo were the go-to designers showcasing African luxury, great craftsmanship and how to rock power dressing.

SPOTLIGHT | Passion, romance and chaos on the Valentine’s big screens

It’s Valentine’s season, but some people are hellbent on avoiding it entirely. (Supplie)

Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

‘Something truly special’: Boyz II Men announce South African tour in May

American R&B trio Boyz II Men. (Supplied)

American group Boyz II Men are set to perform in South Africa.

Nathan Morris, founder member of Boyz II Men, said the group are eager to reconnect with local fans.

