Survey shows just 18% of black respondents have home fibre

In an effort to be more mindful and present, should you be less on your phone?

From online job applications and remote work to school assignments and access to government services, digital access has become a basic requirement for daily life.

Yet, in Johannesburg, where digital platforms shape how the city works, access to reliable and affordable home internet remains deeply unequal.

New research using data from the Gauteng City-Region Observatory’s (GCRO) quality of life survey highlights just how stark the digital divide is across Gauteng and how sharply it plays out in Johannesburg.

While suburbs such as Randburg, Midrand, and Johannesburg South enjoy widespread home internet access, large parts of the city’s townships and lower-income areas remain digitally excluded.

The research, released in January, was conducted to understand the scale of the challenge facing society as digitalisation accelerates.

Speaking to Our City News, researcher Christian Hamman said there were two main reasons for the research.

“Firstly, if digitalisation and digital transformation are changing how society and the economy operate, then it is important to understand the base from which we are starting and the scale of the challenge that lies ahead of us. Secondly, this essential data is available and it can, and should, provide important insights for evidence-based policy-making that can improve the quality of life of all residents.”

The research findings show that just under half of Gauteng households have any form of home internet connection, whether fibre or another home-based service such as LTE or 5G. In Johannesburg, access varies dramatically by area. In wealthier, central and suburban wards, more than 80% of households have home internet.

In contrast, in townships such as Soweto, Alexandra, Diepsloot and parts of the city’s south, many wards report access levels below 40%.

The research added that race and income remain key drivers of this divide, showing that only 39% of black respondents live in households with a home internet connection, compared to more than 85% of white and Indian/Asian respondents.

Access to fibre is even more skewed: just 18% of black respondents have fibre at home, compared to about 70% among higher-income groups.

“This means that opportunities are not distributed evenly; the digital divide specifically limits opportunities to access information and to participate in the digital economy. These opportunities are essential for social mobility and reduced inequality,” said Hamman.

While smartphones are widely used, with 85% of households reporting access to a working smartphone, the lack of home internet still comes at a cost. Many households rely on mobile data or public WiFi, which is often unreliable, limited or expensive.

Hamman further pointed out that: “A quarter of respondents [25%] who live in households with a personal computer, laptop or tablet do not have access to home internet, thus reducing the potential value of the technological asset.”

He said that fibre rollout patterns further deepen inequality. Because fibre infrastructure is largely driven by private companies responding to market demand, it has concentrated in formal, higher-income areas. Installing fibre also requires space along road verges and municipal approval, making it difficult in densely populated or informally developed areas.

Closing the gap, the research argues, will require stronger partnerships between government and the private sector.

“Private internet providers need to partner with local and provincial governments to provide a service that can improve the well-being of residents and the economy of the region. The private sector can provide the services, but the pathways need to be enabled by public infrastructure development and public backing,” said Hamman.