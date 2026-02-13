The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the City Hall in Cape Town, ahead of his state of the nation address. Esa Alexander

Ramaphosa deploys SANDF to fight crime in Gauteng and Western Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses parliament during the 2026 SONA Picture: ParliamentRSA (ParliamentRSA)

During his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deployment of soldiers to crime-stricken communities in Gauteng and the Western Cape, alongside plans to boost police numbers, tighten gun laws and intensify the crackdown on organised crime and corruption within law enforcement.

WATCH | Ramaphosa pulls ministers from Sona to tackle Joburg water crisis

Residents of Ridgeway, south of Joburg, fill buckets and bottles with water as their taps have run dry. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed the ministers of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina and cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Velenkosini Hlabisa to urgently attend to Johannesburg’s water crisis instead of attending the 2026 state of the nation address (Sona).

Protea Glen ‘property scam’ leaves family devastated

Naledi Kgoadi and his wife paid R700,000 into Macingwane's bank account for a house in Bramley in October last year but said they received a tipoff that the documents they received were fraudulent. They then demanded their money back. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

For three months, Bafana Mbundwini believed he was a homeowner — until he and his family were evicted by the real owner of the house. It turned out the seller had put a house up for sale that was not theirs, resulting in the family being kicked out and having to leave the property in a hurry.

