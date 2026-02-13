The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Ramaphosa deploys SANDF to fight crime in Gauteng and Western Cape
During his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deployment of soldiers to crime-stricken communities in Gauteng and the Western Cape, alongside plans to boost police numbers, tighten gun laws and intensify the crackdown on organised crime and corruption within law enforcement.
WATCH | Ramaphosa pulls ministers from Sona to tackle Joburg water crisis
President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed the ministers of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina and cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Velenkosini Hlabisa to urgently attend to Johannesburg’s water crisis instead of attending the 2026 state of the nation address (Sona).
Protea Glen ‘property scam’ leaves family devastated
For three months, Bafana Mbundwini believed he was a homeowner — until he and his family were evicted by the real owner of the house. It turned out the seller had put a house up for sale that was not theirs, resulting in the family being kicked out and having to leave the property in a hurry.
