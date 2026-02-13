News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Five men are accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Excoriating a lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, who wanted the court to stand down because he would be running the Comrades Marathon, a furious Mokgoathleng said: “I don’t think a white advocate can have the gall to ask me that. Never.” File photo.
Ratha Mokgoatlheng is the judge in the long-running Senzo Meyiwa trial. File photo. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the high court in Pretoria on Friday. The soccer star was killed in an apparent house robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Mom seeks answers from school after grade 5 son’s mystery death

2

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues hearing testimony

3

LISTEN | Property ‘lawyer’ accused of scamming homebuyers

4

WATCH | Ramaphosa pulls ministers from Sona to tackle Joburg water crisis

5

WATCH | Here are some of the reckless, tone-deaf utterances politicians have served us