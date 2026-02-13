WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ratha Mokgoatlheng is the judge in the long-running Senzo Meyiwa trial. File photo.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the high court in Pretoria on Friday. The soccer star was killed in an apparent house robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

TimesLIVE