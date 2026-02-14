Ramaphosa’s clarity on Eskom unbundling lauded

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The private sector has responded with high praise to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s clarification of the unbundling process at Eskom and where the entity’s transmission assets will rest.

After electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced in December that the Transmission System Operator (TSO) would not own the transmission assets once Eskom is unbundled, but that these would remain with Eskom, Ramaphosa announced that the restructuring of the power utility would now be managed by the national energy crisis committee.

Ramaphosa said the government would start the first round of independent transmission projects to enable private investment in expanding the national grid in 2026.

Business Unity SA (Busa) said in a statement that the clearer direction on Eskom restructuring, the need for independence and asset transfer to the new TSO outside of Eskom’s holding company, is likely to put the private sector at ease.

Business Times