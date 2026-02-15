CLUELESS: South Africa’s deepening water crisis of dry taps and rising anger

As the government scrambled to put a Band-Aid on the national water crisis, the sheer scale of ineptitude and incompetence in Johannesburg told the story of a city drowning in broken promises.
President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the enormity of the problem in his state of the nation address this week, saying he would personally take charge of a national water crisis committee.
But in Johannesburg, a city of about 6-million people and the economic hub of the country, residents are still in the dark — despite multiple media conferences and the creation of a provincial water crisis war room — as to why hundreds of thousands of them are without water. Some have had no water for almost a month.
Read more.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.