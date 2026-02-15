Transport Seta funding scandal leaves trainees in limbo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Less than seven weeks before the end of its financial year, the Transport Education Training Authority (Teta) is mired in a grant funding and procurement scandal — without having trained a single person.

Teta said despite the procurement wrangling, which has pitted its CEO against three suspended executive committee members, it has approved R140m in grant funding before the March 31 deadline.

Late last year, under questionable circumstances, it terminated a process that would have seen the creation of more than 5,000 training opportunities at a cost of R384m.

Read more.