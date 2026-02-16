Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Moshe Ndiki lets Sowetan in on his new gig

Moshe Ndiki reveals the joy of mgidi through mothers’ eyes

Moshe Ndiki (Supplied)

Moshe Ndiki anchors the new reality TV series Mgidi Moms.

The Mzansi Magic show, rooted in Xhosa culture and seen through the eyes of the mothers, offers an exclusive look into the vibrancy of the celebration — a period that is filled with ululation, dance and traditional song during the coming-of-age journey of boys as they transition into manhood through initiation.

Downs turn focus to Pirates after CAF win

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

After securing a place in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal following their 2-0 win over MC Alger in their Group C match, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has turned their attention to their Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates.

The Brazilians will travel to FNB Stadium to face the Buccaneers with their confidence high now after that victory.

