Ekurhuleni to tackle illegal mining in Payneville area

Looking for gold in the Gugulethu informal settlement in Payneville in Springs , Ekurhuleni.

The City of Ekurhuleni has confirmed that a community meeting will be held on Tuesday in the Gugulethu informal settlement of Payneville, Springs, to address illegal mining activities in the area.

The meeting follows a gold rush that began last week, when hundreds of residents arrived with spades and shovels to dig on municipal land they believed contained gold. The site, which is owned by the municipality and houses a decommissioned reservoir, has also been used by community members as a kraal.

During a visit to the site on Monday, Sowetan found only a handful of residents still digging. Most had left by Sunday after several days of activity.

City spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe said officials visited the area at the weekend.

“We were here on Sunday. The Ekurhuleni metro police did an assessment. After that, we had a meeting with SAPS to chart the way forward and how we are going to resolve the issue.”

Mbengashe said the first step would be a community engagement led by the ward councillor and ward committee.

The meeting will focus on the dangers of illegal mining. “What they were doing is illegal, and they should not participate.”

He added that a joint law enforcement operation would follow. “One will focus on clearing the zama zamas in the area and also stopping operations on site.”

On the city’s side, he said heavy machinery would be deployed to rehabilitate the land.

“We are also going to have our yellow plant machinery level the area and close the holes that have been dug.”

Mbengashe said the municipality would work with the ward committee to monitor the site and prevent further illegal mining activities.

