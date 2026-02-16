Five things to know about e-hailing murder case

The murder of an e-hailing driver whose brutal killing was captured on a dashcam video, which has since gone viral, has elicited anger among drivers who say they live in fear of being targeted by criminals.
E-hailing drivers turned out in numbers at the Pretoria magistrate’s court, where Dikeledi Tears Mphela, 24, Goitsione Machidi, 25, and McClaren Mushwana, 30, appeared for the murder of 22-year-old Isaac Satlat. They face charges that include premeditated murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Satlat, an automotive mechanical engineering intern, was murdered last Wednesday in Pretoria West after accepting a ride request. His body and vehicle were later found in Atteridgeville.
Here are five things you need to know about the case:
- A few hours after the three accused appeared in court, where they abandoned bail, Gauteng police announced they arrested a fourth suspect.
- According to the police, the suspect handed himself over in Atteridgeville and is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
- The three accused, Mphela, Machidi, and Mushwana, will remain in custody.
- The magistrate postponed the matter to February 23 to allow for further bail investigations and to give the accused time to change their mind about abandoning bail.
- A BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign has been launched to facilitate the repatriation of Satlat’s body to Nigeria, with more than R40,000 raised so far, and a goal of R70,000.
