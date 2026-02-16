Five things to know about e-hailing murder case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Isaac Satlat, the e-hailing driver who was strangled to death, allegedly by his passengers, last week.

The murder of an e-hailing driver whose brutal killing was captured on a dashcam video, which has since gone viral, has elicited anger among drivers who say they live in fear of being targeted by criminals.

E-hailing drivers turned out in numbers at the Pretoria magistrate’s court, where Dikeledi Tears Mphela, 24, Goitsione Machidi, 25, and McClaren Mushwana, 30, appeared for the murder of 22-year-old Isaac Satlat. They face charges that include premeditated murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Satlat, an automotive mechanical engineering intern, was murdered last Wednesday in Pretoria West after accepting a ride request. His body and vehicle were later found in Atteridgeville.

Here are five things you need to know about the case: