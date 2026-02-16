How I dodge a R6k car repairs bill

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I was recently charged R6,000 to replace a car part that eventually cost me a measly R330 to get over the counter.

My car problems started in December when the engine would randomly cut off and sometimes the car would drive but sluggishly with limited torque while guzzling the fuel at a higher rate. Confusing warning lights that didn’t make sense started popping up on my dashboard.

This was new to me; however, snags like these should be expected from a vehicle that recently hit the 90,000km mark, so I comforted myself.

Two weeks ago, I took the vehicle to my dealership in Randburg, the same manufacturer that has been servicing my car for the past six years.

Their diagnostics, which cost more than R1,000, showed that the crankshaft position sensor needed replacing. It would cost me R6,000, including labour, they told me.

Shocked at the price but armed with a solution (diagnostic report), I began looking around for other affordable alternatives.

My hunt led me to a private mechanic I know, a professional chap who works for an accredited workshop. He advised me to source the part from a reputable shop and bring it to him.

Cutting the long story short, I bought the part for R330. It was a high-end brand that came with a warranty. It took my mechanic less than 15 minutes to replace the part using a single tool, a screwdriver. His labour was R400.

His advice saved me a lot of money and time, but I didn’t get the standard car wash normally offered by my dealership.

This experience brought in me the old debate about who is better to fix your car: a private mechanic or a car dealership.

Both have their pros and cons, but dealerships win hands down when it comes to bigger and complex repair work and have the admin ability to claim from insurance.

“Repairing vehicles can be a luck of the draw, whether you go to an OEM [Original Equipment Manufacturer] dealership or a private mechanic. Sometimes OEM workshops will play guessing games and charge you for diagnostics that might not even be accurate. Then you pay for each guess,” remarked Nathanael Padayachee from Nates Car Sales.

He said although operating on a small scale, independent mechanics might have an upper hand.

“Private mechanics might not have the necessary equipment or RMI [Retail Motor Industry] approval; however, they can sometimes diagnose issues better than dealerships due to experience. Most vehicles are becoming more computerised and full of technology, making diagnosis more challenging,” he said.

Padayachee cautioned motorists to do their research when choosing where to have their cars repaired.

“My take is to do your research, read reviews and put pressure on mechanics to get it right. Shop around for spares, consider generic parts and don’t be afraid to DIY or use a private mechanic for simpler jobs. However, be aware that OEMs can charge a premium for similar work. Ultimately, it’s about finding a trustworthy mechanic who’ll give you a fair deal. It’s like a marriage, with lots of ups and downs,” he said.