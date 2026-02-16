R1.5m bribe attempt lands SANDF official in hot water

A senior SANDF official has appeared at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on allegations of trying to bribe a cop.
The state alleged that Brig-Gen Johannes Prince Mkhabela, director of special acquisition of SANDF, tried to bribe a police investigator to quash another case which was opened against him in January 2026.
“The accused directly or indirectly gave or agreed to give a gratification of R1.5m,” read the charge sheet.
Mkhabela was arrested on Friday.
Sowetan
