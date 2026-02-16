Rewriting the rules of ageing: grannies’ soccer leads the way

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vuka Grannies FC will take part in its first eight-team tournament on February 17, joining the growing movement of granny football in Gauteng.

In a Soweto neighbourhood where most people would be taking it easy in their golden years, Vuka Grannies FC is rewriting the rules of ageing.

The football team, made up of women aged 60 and above, is gearing up for its first eight-team tournament on Tuesday.

However, the spotlight shines brightest on their oldest player, 80-year-old striker Fikile Marishane.

The jersey No 9 player is a penalty specialist who has never missed a shot.

“There’s nothing I love more than a penalty. They know I never miss. I hit it straight into the corner. When they expect me to go right, I go left.”

Her football journey began in 2015 in the most unexpected way, not on a sports field, but in a sewing club.

“We started as grannies who were sewing,” she recalled, laughing.

“One of the ladies said we must try sports. At first, we didn’t know anything; we were even playing football with our hands like netball. We had to keep reminding each other, ‘No, this is football,” she said.

Marishane believes the sport has played a major role in keeping her healthy despite a family history of high blood pressure.

“In my family we have high blood pressure, but I don’t have it,” she said. “I go to the clinic every year, and everything is normal. Soccer keeps me active.”

The team is ready for Tuesday’s tournament, which will feature eight teams, including Elephant Queens FC, Gauteng Stars FC, Kings and Queens FC, Ivory Grannies FC, and Poortjie Gogos FC.

Most games are 25 minutes long, but the grannies are prepared for 35- or 45-minute matches thanks to their rigorous training.

Chairperson of Vuka Grannies FC, Khosi Obose, 64, echoed the health benefits.

“We love our football. We have 32 players, most over 60. The first thing we do at training is pray. We believe God gives us the strength to play.

“We want to show the grannies of Soweto that age is just a number. Don’t sit and stare at the TV; come join us, move your body, and do something meaningful,” said Obose.

Training three times a week, the grannies have transformed not just physically but mentally. They monitor their diets, eat more vegetables, and encourage one another to stay healthy.

Obose said proudly: “Out of the 32 of us, none of us is sick. We used to have diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol, but not anymore. We’re thriving.”

Coach Abel Luvuno, 62, who has experience coaching younger teams, admits he was initially overwhelmed when asked to coach the grannies:

“Training these women was an incredible experience. They are disciplined, respectful, and eager to learn. They’re real players, not old people. I have to keep reminding them of things during training, but they are teachable, and it’s inspiring.”

Luvuno said that one of the main challenges is memory retention during training sessions.

“One of the challenges I face is that I always have to remind them because they tend to forget some of the things we have learnt during training. So, you cannot just sit on the bench as the coach; you must pay careful attention and constantly motivate them.”

Despite this, the team feels ready for the tournament format.

“We have never played a tournament as a team. Tournaments are different from leagues or squad games. Most games we play are 25 minutes, but this time matches will be 35 or 45 minutes. However, we are prepared because we train for two hours, three days a week,” said Luvuno.

For Marishane, football has become more than a sport; it’s a way of life. “When I’m on the field, I’m an animal. I play rough; I’m invested in every ball, every opponent. I even dream about football now.”

Captain Marriam Ramafola, 67, echoes this sentiment: “Since I started playing, I feel stronger, healthier, and less stressed. Being here is better than sitting at home worrying or watching TV. We motivate each other every day, and it shows in our game.”

With more than 40 granny football teams now active in Gauteng, Vuka Grannies FC is showing that passion, determination, and teamwork know no age limit.

