The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents in Springs, Ekurhuleni believe there are gold particles in their area and have been digging up the ground since Monday.

Rumours of gold find spark frenzy as Springs residents dig up kraal in search of ‘treasure’

Residents have been digging up the ground in search for gold particles in Payneville informal settlement in Springs, Ekurhuleni. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Residents of Payneville, an informal settlement in the Gugulethu section of Springs, have invaded a kraal which they believe has gold deposits.

Armed with spades, hundreds of residents have been flocking to the kraal since last Monday after rumours of a man finding gold particles there began spreading.

Click here to read more.

Gospel choir bosses hit sour notes over finances

Joyous Celebration co-founders Lindelani Mkhize, Mthunzi Namba and Jabu Hlongwane. (Supplied by PR (Khanya PR))

There is little joy and even less celebration among the three directors of South Africa’s largest and most successful gospel choir.

Lindelani Mkhize faces allegations from his Joyous Celebration co-directors of multiple financial irregularities.

Click here to read more.

‘Wrong attitude’ cost Chiefs the game against Zamalek, says coach Kaze

Co-head coaches of Kaizer Chiefs Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefsco-coach Cedric Kaze chalked up Saturday’s catastrophic 2-1 loss to Egyptian side Zamalek in their last Caf Confederation Cup Group D fixture at Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, to “wrong attitude”, saying they unnecessarily gave the Egyptians too much respect.

Click here to read more.

Sowetan







