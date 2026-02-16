The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

News

Residents in Springs, Ekurhuleni believe there are gold particles in their area and have been digging up the ground since Monday. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Rumours of gold find spark frenzy as Springs residents dig up kraal in search of ‘treasure’

Residents have been digging up the ground in search for gold particles in Payneville informal settlement in Springs, Ekurhuleni. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Residents of Payneville, an informal settlement in the Gugulethu section of Springs, have invaded a kraal which they believe has gold deposits.

Armed with spades, hundreds of residents have been flocking to the kraal since last Monday after rumours of a man finding gold particles there began spreading.

Gospel choir bosses hit sour notes over finances

Joyous Celebration co-founders Lindelani Mkhize, Mthunzi Namba and Jabu Hlongwane.
Joyous Celebration co-founders Lindelani Mkhize, Mthunzi Namba and Jabu Hlongwane. (Supplied by PR (Khanya PR))

There is little joy and even less celebration among the three directors of South Africa’s largest and most successful gospel choir.

Lindelani Mkhize faces allegations from his Joyous Celebration co-directors of multiple financial irregularities.

‘Wrong attitude’ cost Chiefs the game against Zamalek, says coach Kaze

Co-head coaches of Kaizer Chiefs Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefsco-coach Cedric Kaze chalked up Saturday’s catastrophic 2-1 loss to Egyptian side Zamalek in their last Caf Confederation Cup Group D fixture at Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, to “wrong attitude”, saying they unnecessarily gave the Egyptians too much respect.

