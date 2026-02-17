ANC accuses Tshwane CFO of misconduct, calls for suspension

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC has accused the Tshwane CFO of corruption. From left, Joel Masilela ANC regional spokesperson, George Matjila, regional secretary and Floyd Thema, legal monitoring committee member.

The ANC in Tshwane has called for a forensic investigation into the city’s CFO, Gareth Mnisi, over allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, ANC regional secretary George Matjila accused Mnisi of misconduct, maladministration, and alleged tender manipulation.

Matjila claimed several procurement processes were improperly handled and linked to decisions taken in the CFO’s office. He did not produce any evidence for the allegations.

“Road and transport tenders were cancelled without explanation, leading directly to poor grant performance. A security tender has contributed to irregular spending and has been inexplicably postponed for a year.

“While the coalition is viewed as protecting the current tender, we reveal that the hindrance originates from the CFO’s office. The toilet supplier tender was cancelled and extended for a year without a full report to the mayoral committee. We have information that the planned new appointments involve 10 companies handpicked by the CFO from his close proxies.”

He also claimed Mnisi is being guarded by unauthorised bodyguards.

When Sowetan asked for evidence, Matjila said: “There are sources that are giving information to us, and we are providing information and evidence to the relevant people.

“As we are speaking here, we met the MMC for community safety, and he said they are aware of the investigation, and they are investigating.”

Matjila called on city manager Johann Mettler to urgently table a report before the council recommending Mnisi’s precautionary suspension pending investigation.

“A full-blown, independent forensic investigation must be instituted into all allegations of misconduct, maladministration, and tender manipulation,” he said.

He added law enforcement agencies will also be approached with the allegations.

“South Africa is a constitutional country, and you don’t just say a person is guilty; anything should be taken through a proper process, so this is only the beginning.

Sowetan approached city spokesperson Lindela Mashigo about the allegations and was referred to mayor Nasiphi Moya’s office. However, her office referred the publication back to Mashigo.

