Pupil dies at school ground during a soccer game

Lindile Sifile

Reagile primary school in Tembisa where a learner died on Monday during a soccer game. (Thulani Mbele)

A 10-year-old pupil died at school when a goal post fell on him while playing during break.

The incident happened at Reagile Primary School at Winnie Mandela Park, Tembisa on Monday, said the Gauteng department of education in a statement. “Paramedics were immediately called to the school and arrived within approximately 20 minutes.

“Despite all efforts to resuscitate the learner, he sadly succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. Police are investigating circumstances surrounding this incident.” - Lindile Sifile


