Pupil dies at school ground during a soccer game

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reagile primary school in Tembisa where a learner died on Monday during a soccer game.

A 10-year-old pupil died at school when a goal post fell on him while playing during break.

The incident happened at Reagile Primary School at Winnie Mandela Park, Tembisa on Monday, said the Gauteng department of education in a statement. “Paramedics were immediately called to the school and arrived within approximately 20 minutes.

“Despite all efforts to resuscitate the learner, he sadly succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. Police are investigating circumstances surrounding this incident.” - Lindile Sifile