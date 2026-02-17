The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended Ekurhuleni IT boss Moloko Monyepao, who said he reported large-scale fraud to the municipality in 2023. He was suspended in April this year to 'protect the integrity of the investigation'.

Court gives Ekurhuleni go-ahead to discipline official in R2bn revenue loss

Suspended Ekurhuleni IT boss Moloko Monyepao, who said he reported large-scale fraud to the municipality in 2023. He was suspended in April this year to 'protect the integrity of the investigation'. (Ekhuruleni web)

The Johannesburg high court has given the City of Ekurhuleni the green light to proceed with disciplinary hearings against its suspended chief information officer, Moloko Monyepao, linked to a R2bn revenue shortfall in the municipality’s billing system.

Click here to read more.

WATCH | E-hailing community rallies for justice after murder of driver

Dikeledi Mphela, Goitsione Machidi and McClaren Mushwana appeared before the Pretoria magistrate court. (Koena Mashale) (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The Pretoria magistrate’s court gallery was packed with e-hailing drivers when three people made their first appearance for allegedly being behind the murder of 22-year-old e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat.

Click here to read more.

Ekurhuleni vets over 3,500 metro officers

Ekurhuleni metro police department vehicles are shown in this file photo. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DAILY SUN/LUCKY MORAJANE

The City of Ekurhuleni has restarted an independent, two-month vetting of more than 3,500 Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers following corruption revelations at the Madlanga Commission, with criminally convicted members facing dismissal and critics questioning why earlier flagged officers were not removed.

Click here to read more