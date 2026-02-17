The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Court gives Ekurhuleni go-ahead to discipline official in R2bn revenue loss
The Johannesburg high court has given the City of Ekurhuleni the green light to proceed with disciplinary hearings against its suspended chief information officer, Moloko Monyepao, linked to a R2bn revenue shortfall in the municipality’s billing system.
WATCH | E-hailing community rallies for justice after murder of driver
The Pretoria magistrate’s court gallery was packed with e-hailing drivers when three people made their first appearance for allegedly being behind the murder of 22-year-old e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat.
Ekurhuleni vets over 3,500 metro officers
The City of Ekurhuleni has restarted an independent, two-month vetting of more than 3,500 Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers following corruption revelations at the Madlanga Commission, with criminally convicted members facing dismissal and critics questioning why earlier flagged officers were not removed.
