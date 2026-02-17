Uber awaits approval under SA’s new e-hailing rules

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

E-hailing company Uber says it is waiting to hear from the transport department whether its application to the National Public Transport Regulator for recognition was successful.

This comes after the government introduced the National Land Transport Amendment Act, requiring all e-hailing platforms, including Uber and Bolt, to register with the transport authorities.

The new regulations mandate that operators display proper vehicle branding, install panic buttons and secure licences for drivers and their platforms.

Uber said it welcomes the gazetting of the new e-hailing regulations under the National Land Transport Amendment Act and also supports the introduction of clear, modern rules that strengthen safety, professionalism and accountability across the sector.

[Uber] is engaging constructively with the relevant authorities to ensure compliance with the new regulatory framework.”

“We can confirm that Uber has submitted its application for registration as an e-hailing platform provider with the National Public Transport Regulator and is engaging constructively with the relevant authorities to ensure compliance with the new regulatory framework,” the company said.

The new regulations are focused on enhancing safety, including a requirement that e-hailing vehicles must now feature visible company branding and be equipped with physical panic buttons, with non-compliance carrying penalties of up to R100,000 or two years in prison.

Meanwhile, Hatlani Maluleke of the National E-Hailing Federation of SA said it was aware that registrations were still being processed and hoped the department would extend the deadline so that drivers did not operate illegally.

Maluleke added: “We appeal to the government to create a task team that will look at the killings of e-hailers and we are appealing to the government to try to get compensation for those who have lost their lives... because these people are breadwinners and their families depend on them.”

