WATCH LIVE | MPs debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona

MPs are on Tuesday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona), which he presented last Thursday.
Among other socioeconomic measures, Ramaphosa said his administration would embark on the deployment of the SANDF to Gauteng and the Western Cape to root out gang violence.
The president also mentioned that foot-and-mouth disease would be declared a national disaster.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.