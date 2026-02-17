News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial consulting advocate Thulani Mngomezulu in the North Gauteng high court. Mngomezulu later died. File photo.
The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial consulting advocate Thulani Mngomezulu in the North Gauteng high court. Mngomezulu later died. File photo (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are appearing before the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. The soccer star was killed in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

