Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your Daily Lunchtime Read

Radio and TV star turned musician Fresh By Caddy. (Supplied)

LISTEN | Caddy on love, life after MTV Base, making music

Radio and TV star FreshbyCaddy talks new music. (Supplied. )

TV and radio personality Fresh By Caddy, real name Teboho Tsotetsi, is plotting his next move after the abrupt closure of MTV Base.

His new chapter focuses on music with the single Oh Nah Nah.

LISTEN | How to restructure your debt and why you must do it

Tando Ngibe, senior manager at Budget Insurance says, consumers must be educated and supported in understanding their financial obligations. (Supplied)

Restructuring debt “provides breathing room, such as lower instalments, better cash flow and protection from falling behind or damaging your credit record”.

