BREAKING | City Power CEO steps down after 10 years with entity

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava has resigned to pursue other professional interests.

Mashava, the entity’s longest-serving CEO, submitted her resignation letter to the board on Wednesday. She will step down officially at the end of March.

Sources within the entity said Mashava had initially wanted to leave City Power last year. “At the time the company was going through some legal issues and if she were to leave then it would not have looked good, so we persuaded her to stay and she listened,” said an insider.

Mashava had been with City Power for 10 years serving at different executive roles. She spent four of those years as the CEO.

In her resignation she noted that: “After careful reflection and thorough consideration, I have resolved to step down consequent to my firm intention to pursue personal and other professional interests.”

Resignation letter by City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava (Lindile Sifile)

She thanked her team for helping change the fortunes of the entity.

“The progress attained during my tenure as CEO is a testament to the dedication, skill and professionalism of our diligent teams. We achieved a lot with so little in a relatively short space of time. I take particular pride and cognisance in that, together, we were able to deliver on the commitments and priorities set out at the beginning of my tenure - in particular the transitioning to an energy entity,” she wrote.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “I can confirm her decision to resign as CEO. She says she is pursuing other opportunities professionally.”

Despite some reforms Mashava brought to the entity, last year she, along other employees, were implicated in corruption and poor governance allegations, but an independent forensic review into the alleged misconduct found no evidence of wrongdoing by any officials and employees.

