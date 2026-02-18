WATCH | Chaos in court as property scam victims turn their frustration on accused’s sister

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emotions ran high outside the Mamelodi magistrate’s court on Wednesday when victims of an alleged property scam turned their frustrations on the sister of their alleged swindler.

Moments after Nomakhosazana Petunia Macingwane appeared in court for fraud charges, her alleged victims tuned on her sister Sibongile, following her and saying they want their money.

Macingwane, accused of posing as a lawyer while allegedly defrauding homebuyers, made a brief appearance before her case was postponed for verification of her residential address.

Even before the matter was called, tensions boiled over inside the court gallery, where some complainants confronted Sibongile.

When proceedings ended, several victims followed Sibongile outside as she walked with her sister’s lawyer, demanding their money back.

Tempers flared outside Mamelodi magistrate's court as victims of property fraud confronted Sibongile Macingwane, demanding answers and their money shortly after her sister, Petunia Macingwane, appeared in court on fraud allegations. Petunia is accused of defrauding homebuyers.… pic.twitter.com/5cJJLeaYnZ — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) February 18, 2026

“I want my money now. I am not leaving here without getting my money,” said one man who claimed he paid R193,000 for an RDP house in Orange Farm and is waiting for transfer documents.

The man was later seen on his cellphone, allegedly speaking directly to Macingwane, who is in police custody, insisting his money be returned.

Among those in court was alleged victim Nokuthula Kgoadi, who said she believes Macingwane’s arrest signals a turning point.

Kgoadi said she and her husband paid R700,000 for a property in Bramley, only to later discover the paperwork was not legitimate.

“This is a start. If you are a victim, you must definitely come through and make sure she stays in jail because we are fighting that she doesn’t get bail.”

Macingwane was arrested in November 2023 in connection with an alleged housing scam and released on bail.

While she was on bail she allegedly defrauded other victims.

That case is set to return to court on April 1 for pre-trial proceedings.

Sowetan last week revealed Macingwane is not a registered legal practitioner and has five complaints against her lodged with the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority.

The Legal Practice Council confirmed she does not appear on its roll of practising attorneys.

