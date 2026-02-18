Commando water system remains constrained despite improvements

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents fetched water from a borehole during the water shortage in Ridgeway, Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Water says the city’s water systems have shown a gradual recovery across most of its networks.

However, the Commando system remains the most constrained, with Brixton and Hursthill experiencing pressure problems in higher-lying areas despite slight improvements.

According to the water entity, it has noticed a modest uptick in supply in several areas for the past three days. This comes after residents across the municipality alleged they experienced water shortage challenges lasting more than 20 days.

The dire water situation led to President Cyril Ramaphosa ordering water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina and cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosi Hlabisa to skip the state of the nation address and attend to the crisis.

The city has since implemented bypass systems, water tankers and water shifting, all measures to alleviate pressure on the constrained systems.

“Most Johannesburg Water systems are supplying fairly normally. However, some systems within the network remain constrained but are gradually recovering with marked improvement. The bulk supplier continues to pump at full capacity. Strategic reservoirs are recovering with marked improvements.

While the Soweto system is also in slow recovery, critical pressure points continue to persist, especially in the Doornkop and Meadowlands reservoirs as those areas are affected by poor pressure to no water — Johannesburg Water

“As a result, the City of Johannesburg‘s reservoirs and towers are also recovering at a gradual pace. Johannesburg Water is therefore implementing daily operational interventions across affected systems and areas to manage supply and support recovery,” the water entity said.

Systems currently experiencing challenges are the Commando, Diepsloot and some Soweto systems

The central system zones — such as Alexander Park, Berea, Yeoville and Crown Gardens — are seeing fair or adequate supply but recovery remains uneven rather than complete, Johannesburg Water said.

“While the Soweto system is also in slow recovery, critical pressure points continue to persist, especially in the Doornkop and Meadowlands reservoirs as those areas are affected by poor pressure to no water.

“Localised system constraints have been attributed to a combination of reduced reservoir levels, high demand, ongoing leaks and operational measures to protect remaining capacity, which in some instances have involved temporarily throttling or closing supply outlets to allow reservoirs to recharge.

“Central systems are supplying fairly but may be affected by poor pressure. The Alexander Park and Berea reservoirs have improved and supply fairly, but remain constrained and under close observation with daily interventions in place,” said the entity.

Deep South systems continue to be constrained and are closely monitored with daily interventions in place.

Alternative water is provided to affected areas in a coordinated manner, working with affected ward councillors, Joburg Water added.

Sowetan