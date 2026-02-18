EFF clashes with NCOP chair over not acknowledging Zuma at Sona debate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The EFF clashed National Council of Provinces chair Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane in parliament over her refusal to acknowledge the presence of former president and current MK Party leader Jacob Zuma during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate.

EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys called out the ANC’s Mtshweni-Tsipane, saying regardless of how she personally felt about Zuma, he was once the president of the country and had not been impeached.

Mathys sought to suggest the ANC was at odds with Zuma, who went on to establish his own party, the MK Party, and this should not be used to circumvent the rules of the National Assembly.

During the heated exchange, Mtshweni-Tsipane stood her ground, saying she had given a ruling that she was not compelled to acknowledge Zuma’s presence but Mathys insisted that she should familiarise herself with the rules of the National Assembly.

The exchange came after an MK Party MP raised what she said was a point of procedure in that she wanted the sitting to know that Zuma was present in the house.

“Speaker, I’m rising on a point of procedure to tell the house that [former] president Jacob Zuma is in the house together with deputy president Tony Yengeni. Can he be acknowledged?” asked the MK Party MP.

But Mtshweni-Tsipane refused to budge.

“Honourable member, there’s no provision for me to agree with what you are saying. Please let’s proceed with the meeting of the house,” said Mtshweni-Tsipane.

But the EFF protested, coming to Zuma’s defence.

The EFF has also been at odds with the MK Party until recently, as the two parties are expected to vote together to push out the ANC-DA-IFP coalition government at the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature.

There is also an EFF-ANC clash looming in Gauteng after the decision by Ekurhuleni mayor Doctor Xhakaza to reduce the number of positions the EFF holds in the municipal executive.

Mathys called Mtshweni-Tsipane out on a point of order, saying former state presidents must be recognised.

“Regardless of how you feel about former president Zuma, we acknowledge state presidents here in the house. He hasn’t been impeached, nothing has happened,” said Mathys.

“Honourable house chair, you need to go to your rules. You cannot say there’s no provision to acknowledge a former state president; it’s not true. Whether you like former president Zuma or not, whether he’s part of your party but doesn’t have membership, it’s immaterial; he was once upon a time a state president.”

But Mtshweni-Tsipane insisted: “I’ve made a ruling in that regard, can you please sit.”

Mathys insisted that Mtshweni-Tsipane indicate which rule she was relying on for her decision.

“Refer us to a rule that says you must not acknowledge a former state president. You can’t rule just out of your head, honourable house chair.”

After consulting, Mtshweni-Tsipane finally acknowledged Zuma’s presence.

“Honourable members, before I call upon the next speaker, I would like to take this opportunity and acknowledge the presence of the former president of the Republic of South Africa, honourable Zuma. He’s here with us today,” said Mtshweni-Tsipane to loud applause. TimesLIVE