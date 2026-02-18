Five highlights from Sibiya’s testimony at Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya with advocate Adila Hassim SC at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on February 18 2026.

Embattled police deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya took the hot seat at the Madlanga commission of inquiry to address allegations of misconduct and criminal ties.

Here are five things you need to know about his testimony.

He submitted to the commission an 18-page CV in which he stated that he joined the police in June 1988, has a B-Tech in policing qualification, and is studying for a master’s degree.

Sibiya accused the MK Party of interfering with police investigations.

Sibiya revealed that he is facing five counts of misconduct which led to his suspension.

Sibiya told the commission that he was not surprised by suspended minister Senzo Mchunu’s directives to disband the political killings task team, as there were talks before the issuing of the directives.

Sibiya expressed dissatisfaction about the social media attention that KZN top cop Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is receiving, while his peers don’t even have social media privileges.

Sowetan