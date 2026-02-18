Grannies don’t let age define them as they shine on the field

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rose Mabasa Gauteng Stars with Ntswaki Motaung of Vuka during the Grannies Tournament at Nike Pimville, Soweto. Vuka won 3-1. Photo: Veli Nhlapo

The morning sun had barely risen when members of Vuka Grannies FC, aged 60 to 80, stepped onto the field to take part in their first eight-team tournament in Soweto.

The grannies had been practising for weeks. While their games usually last 25 minutes, for the first time since they took up this sport, their stamina was tested as they were now expected to go for as long as 45 minutes.

They stretched, adjusted their socks, laughed among themselves and then, when the whistle blew, the laughter gave way to focus.

From the first minutes, it was clear this was no casual kickabout. The passes were firm. The tackles were determined. And when they kicked the ball, they did so with full commitment.

Their entire legs swung high into the air, sometimes dramatically following through long after the ball had already travelled downfield. Every kick carried effort.

Some players surprised the crowd with bursts of speed, sprinting confidently toward the ball, while others took a few extra steps to reach what seemed like a short pass. But what stood out most was not perfection but the heart.

“Go, girl!”

“You’re doing well, girl!”

The bench was alive from start to finish. Teammates stood, clapped, shouted encouragement and instructions. When the goalkeeper made a save, they celebrated as if it were the winning goal. When someone made a good pass, applause followed immediately.

The free kicks and corner kicks brought one of the most entertaining moments of the morning. As the ball floated into the box and players prepared to head it, many instinctively ducked or dipped low instead of meeting it firmly with their foreheads.

Some bent sideways. Others crouched almost as if avoiding the ball. Occasionally, in the scramble to reach it, a hand would stretch out instinctively before being pulled back.

It was instinct. It was human. It was funny to watch, but it was also an effort. They were trying. They wanted that goal.

Lynette Thetele, 66, who had stamina in the field, was one of the standout players of the morning. She played throughout the tournament and scored three goals, sprinting relentlessly even as fatigue set in.

“The way we encourage each other reminds us that we are not grannies on the ground, but players,” she said after the game.

“When we scream, ‘Good work, girl!’ it keeps us focused. It reminds us we are not old when we’re on the field.”

Even in the later stages, when breathing became heavier and shoulders began to drop, Thetele kept pressing forward. She chased through balls, made attacking runs and positioned herself confidently in front of the goal.

“It was difficult. The other teams were tough. But I’m used to running. I have a lot of stamina and I push myself,” she said after the game.

By the second half of the final game, exhaustion was visible. Legs looked heavier. The intensity dipped slightly. But the fight remained.

Despite the fatigue, coach Abel Lunovu’s voice carried sharply across the field.

“Attack!”

“Run!”

“What are you doing that side?”

He did not lower expectations because of his players’ ages. He coached with intensity, correcting positioning and reminding them constantly of their roles. His team had arrived with a full squad and substitutes, unlike some teams that showed up with only seven players.

That preparation showed in the results, a strong 5–1 win in their opening match with Elephant Queens, followed by a 3–1 victory against Gauteng Stars in the final.

Still, Lunovu wants more from the competition.

“I don’t want it to be a one-man show. I want it to be challenging. Coaches must invest in their teams. The commitment must be there,” he said.

Yet, coaching this team comes with its own unique challenge.

“All the grannies want to play,” he laughed.

“That confused me today. Even when I have a plan of who starts and who doesn’t, I face a wall. Everyone wants to be on the field.”

In the final match, particularly during the tiring second half, he had to rotate players to give everyone a chance.

At one point, another player, Anna, missed a penalty and the sideline reacted immediately.

“You owe us!”

“You owe us something!”

The teasing echoed across the field. But when she later scored, the response was explosive.

“The debt is finished!”

“It’s squared up!”

“You’re doing well, baby girl!”

Rose Hlongwane, another top goal scorer who turns 70 in November, was among those determined to give everything. She played two matches and pushed herself through visible fatigue.

“Today was different. Usually, we train and play for ourselves. But today we were playing seriously with other teams.”

For those hours under the morning sun, with chants of “Yes, girl!” echoing across the pitch, age did not define them.

Sowetan