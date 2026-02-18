Gugulethu residents refuse to leave alleged gold site

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police in Ekurhuleni confront residents who have been digging the ground believing it has gold.

Residents of the Gugulethu informal settlement are refusing to leave the kraal which they claim has gold deposits.

The kraal in Payneville, Springs, was empty on Wednesday morning as the community was locked in a heated meeting where they vowed to continue digging at the kraal built on land owned by the council. This despite warnings that police may intervene and close the holes they have been digging since last week.

Residents insisted that the land they occupy is their only source of livelihood.

Law enforcement arrives at the Gugulethu informal settlement in Springs to stop the community conducting illegal mining. (Antonio Muchave)

“This is our land. We live here — this is our gold,” one community member said. “No municipality, no premier will stop us. If we die, our blood is in their hands.”

The meeting was convened after the local ward councillor failed to attend, further angering residents who say their concerns have long been ignored. Community leaders claim repeated attempts to engage officials from the Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality have not yielded meaningful dialogue.

Some acknowledged they are aware that law enforcement may attempt to halt the digging operations but said they are prepared to stand their ground.

“We know police will come and stop us – we will retaliate. We will continue to work now,” another resident declared.

The informal mining activities have also raised safety and environmental concerns, but community members argue that poverty and unemployment leave them with few alternatives.

As the standoff looms, residents say their demand is simple: direct engagement from municipal and provincial authorities to address their grievances and provide viable economic alternatives. Until then, they insist, the digging will continue, even after vehicles of SAPS and the metro police have indicated another visit to the area.