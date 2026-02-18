Housing scam victims hope for justice as Joburg property dealer appears in court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Johannesburg woman accused of defrauding property buyers is expected to appear before the Mamelodi magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning.

Nomakhosazana Petunia Macingwane, CEO and director of Petu Estate, was arrested on Monday on allegations of fraud.

Macingwane’s alleged victim, Nokuthula Kgoadi, said she believed the arrest was a start to getting justice.

Kgoadi and her husband paid R700,000 for a property in Bramley only to get a tipoff that the paperwork was not legitimate.

“This is actually a start, saying that if you are a victim, you must definitely come through and make sure that she stays in jail because at the end of the day, we are fighting that she doesn’t get any bail.”

She said should Macingwane continue to get bail, that meant she would continue to operate.

“Last time she was on bail, and she did the same to us. But we know our rights, and we want justice,” Kgoadi said.

In November 2023, Macingwane was arrested for an alleged housing scam and released on bail. That matter is back in court on April 1 for pre-trial.

Police on Tuesday confirmed Macingwane’s arrest.

“I can confirm a 55-year-old woman has been arrested for fraud and will appear before the Mamelodi magistrate‘s court on February 18,” said Capt Tintswalo Sibeko.

She said if there are more victims, they should report to their nearest police station.

Last week Sowetan exposed Macingwane to be an unregistered lawyer who has five complaints lodged against her with the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

The Legal Practice Council (LPC), which regulates legal practitioners, confirmed she is not on its database.

