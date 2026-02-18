KZN municipality suspends senior official for allegedly raping intern  

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A senior official in the Alfred Duma local municipality will appear in court accused of raping an intern who was assigned to his department. File image.

The Alfred Duma local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has suspended a senior official for allegedly raping an intern who was assigned to his department.

According to allegations, the 46-year-old, a manager in the municipality’s department of administration and records, had insisted on picking up the intern from her home.

It is alleged that while the pair were on their way to the municipal headquarters in Ladysmith, the man suddenly stopped the vehicle and proceeded to force himself on the intern.

Other allegations are that the man would fondle and pass sexual remarks at the intern during office hours.

According to the municipal manager, Sibusiwe Ngiba, the municipality regarded the allegations as grave and damning.

“It is important to note that the victim did not report the incident to the municipality. The municipality only became aware of the allegations through social media platforms,” she said.

Ngiba further stated that subsequent to the revelations, the implicated official was served with a suspension notice on Wednesday. “The Alfred Duma local municipality reiterates its steadfast commitment to women’s empowerment and protection. The municipality is still committed to promoting inclusive, safe and courteous work environments where all trainees and employees receive equitable and dignified treatment,” she said.

Police stated that the accused handed himself over.

“Family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit detectives were tracking the suspect after police received a report from the 28-year-old victim of rape.

“The 46-year-old handed himself over to police. The suspect will appear at the Ladysmith magistrate’s court on Monday,” said the SAPS in a statement.

It’s not the first time an official at the municipality has been accused of sexual misconduct. In 2023, an IFP councillor was suspended after an explicit video clip went viral on social media. In the clip the councillor was heard saying a woman’s job was safe only if she would accede to his sexual demands.

