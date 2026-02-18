Shadrack Sibiya testifies at Madlanga commission on alleged links with cartels

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 18: General Shadrack Sibiya (Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection ) testifies at Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on February 18, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Suspended police deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya took the hot seat at Madlanga commission on Wednesday.

He began his testimony by looking at his service history, contained in his 18-page CV. Sibiya joined the police in June 1988 and has BTech in policing, He is currently doing a masters degree.

He is expected to answer allegations of working with the "big five" cartels.

Previous witnesses have made several allegations against Sibiya, one of them being that he put pressure on police to target certain individuals who he believed were threats.

Sowetan