Shadrack Sibiya testifies at Madlanga commission on alleged links with cartels

Suspended police deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya took the hot seat at Madlanga commission on Wednesday.
He began his testimony by looking at his service history, contained in his 18-page CV. Sibiya joined the police in June 1988 and has BTech in policing, He is currently doing a masters degree.
He is expected to answer allegations of working with the "big five" cartels.
Previous witnesses have made several allegations against Sibiya, one of them being that he put pressure on police to target certain individuals who he believed were threats.
