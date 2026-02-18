Sibiya accuses SAPS of orchestrated smear campaign

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya gives his testimony at the Madlanga commission on February 18 2026.

Suspended deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has told the Madlanga commission that the allegations against him are similar to the past allegations which were meant to discredit and remove him from SAPS.

Sibiya said the allegations of improper conduct and criminal ties are similar to the ones he experienced between 2015 and 2018.

He started presenting the allegations that he faced in a 2015 rendition case; he then went on to the February 2016 cases of fraud and allegations when he was accused of claiming fraudulent travel and fuel claims – he was later acquitted.

More than 20 criminal cases were opened against me ... forming part of a sustained and focused campaign to have me arrested, remove me from office and publicly discredit me — Shadrack Sibiya, suspended deputy police commissioner

Later that year, in December, he was accused of treason and espionage.

“In total more than 20 criminal cases were opened against me by a task team established by General Ntlemeza and crime intelligence, forming part of a sustained and focused campaign to have me arrested, remove me from office and publicly discredit me.”

“The pattern that characterised those events continues to manifest itself, with similar unfounded attacks again being directed at me,” he said.

Sibiya also expressed dissatisfaction in terms of how social media users have been backing up KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“When you look at all the provincial commissioners, no one you will see on social media,” Sibiya told the commission on Wednesday.

“They don’t have followers because you are not allowed to be on social media as a police officer. But you have got this one provincial commissioner [Mkhwanazi] who’s on social media every day.”

“Does he have his own social media accounts? Yes or no?” justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga asked directly.

“I don’t know,” Sibiya conceded.

Madlanga did not hide his concern. “I’m not sure that it’s fair then to make the point that you appear to be trying to make.”

The commission continues.

Sowetan